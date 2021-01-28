Snow coming to an end tonight

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7PM TONIGHT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 11AM ON FRIDAY MORNING

Tonight will be down right cold across the area, stay inside if you don’t have to be out. Temperatures will fall into the teens with wind chills in the single digits to even below freezing. Snow showers will finally come to an end as well and we will start to dry out.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. The winds won’t die down much either which will cause wind chills to be a problem during the day.

Dangerous wind chills will be present during first half of Friday, with some across the high elevations feeling like its well below zero out side. Make sure you bring your pets indoors, and that you are layering up and covering any exposed skin if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time. Likely even by the afternoon brutal wind chills will still be around.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s. We could start to see some snow showers around the area late Saturday night.

Sunday our next system fully arrives, with a mess to kick off Sunday morning. There will be enough cold air on the front of this system to drop an initial burst of heavy snow before sunrise. As the day goes on, most of us will transition to a cold on and off rain for Sunday, which will eat away at the snow pack. In the mountains and anywhere with some decent elevation, expect to see a messy mix of rain/snow/sleet at times throughout the day. Overnight most should get cold enough to see everything freeze as we head into Monday morning.

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. Highs in the low 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze again overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

Wednesday doesn’t look to bad compared to the rest of the forecast. A better chance at breaking the freezing mark exists, but we’re likely to be a bit on the cloudier side of things. But some breaks of sun could still appear, we’ll have to wait and see as we get closer.

In the extended forecast, quieter weather seems to be the dominant feature along with some steadily rising afternoon highs. There is another storm signal brewing towards next Friday, for now the signal is holding steady with rain for the most part. We’ll have to continue to watch this one closely.

TONIGHT:

VERY COLD. Lows in the teens.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet during the day. Highs in the 30s low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another rain maker? Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drier, a bit cooler. Highs in the 30s low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.