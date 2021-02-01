Snow Continues Tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA THIS MORNING.

SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS ENDS AT 10PM MONDAY NIGHT

NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL END AT 7AM TUESDAY MORNING

WESTERN GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES END AT 1PM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER MONROE AND TAZEWELL COUNTY FROM 10 PM TONIGHT THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY.

Tonight snow showers continue, and we also face the risk of some snow squalls across the region. Remember, snow squalls bring fast moving, heavy bursts of snow along with strong winds. This can change conditions quickly and put down a fresh layer of snow on a road fairly fast. Caution is advised for anyone who has to travel during this time. Roads this evening will likely be very slick and snow covered at times. We are very cold tonight as well. Temperatures fall into the low 20s and we keep gusty winds around so wind chill values will likely be in the low teens and single digits.

Tuesday, our risk of snow squalls slowly diminishes by the afternoon. But during the morning hours, we’ll likely still see a few of them passing by, so once again conditions will be changing mile to mile in some areas! Past the snow issues, Tuesday is just cold with highs in the 20s for most. Winds will likely still be on the stronger side during the day as the last pieces of our system slowly move out so once again, layers will be necessary due to the wind chill!

Snow totals between tonight and tomorrow afternoon look to be generally 1 to 3 inches. We could see a little bit more in the higher terrain. Expect rapidly changing road conditions and tricky travel throughout the morning. Delays are likely for the commute.

Wednesday see’s only minor improvements over Tuesday mainly in the fact that snow has finally ended. Highs will still only be in the 20s for most and it won’t take much more than a slight breeze to make it feel much colder than that. Skies are cloudy and there will be little to no sunshine.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives on Friday.

Friday, rain moves in. This will be something to watch as we will likely have maintained some of our snowpack from earlier in the week and dependent on how much rain and snowmelt we see Friday we could see some flooding issues.

For now it’s to far out to be more specific, but it is something in the back of our minds, and it should be in yours too if you’re in a flood prone area. Friday night there is the chance we could see a quick changeover to snow but that will be dependent on how fast cold air moves in on the backend of the system. Check back here for more as we get closer.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the 40s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday the low chance for some snow showers exists as an arctic front is set up to pass us during the day. Snow showers will be dependent on when the front passes, but for now we’re confident a few flakes are going to fly. This is something we are watching closely at this point.

In the extended forecast, there are some big indications a true arctic blast could be on it’s way. As the signal becomes more (or less defined) you’ll see some bigger changes in temperatures through this time period over the next few days. Stick with us for more!

TONIGHT:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry finally. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers return. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.