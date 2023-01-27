Friday begins with snow flurries and some moderate snow showers which will lead to patchy slick spots on untreated or lesser traveled roads. Otherwise main roads are looking in good shape. Snow will end by mid morning as sunshine returns. It won’t do much for temps as we remain in the mid 30s. Winds still an issue as well out of the west 10-15mph gusting to 25mph at times making it feel colder. Good jacket weather kind of day. Tonight clouds will increase but we’ll remain dry. Wind increase around the midnight hour gusting as high as 30-35mph at times. They’ll calm into the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

Saturday is shaping up to a beautiful day. Southwest winds 10-15mph and lots of sunshine will help push us into the upper 40s and low 50s. If you have outdoor chores or plans this weekend, Saturday is about the only nice day we’ll have. Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday night with rain showers pushing in in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday rain is back and heavy at times as showers and downpours move in. Temps are warm enough to start the day to ensure only rain for most of the region. Snowshoe and those around the 4,000ft mark in elevation may see some freezing rain mixed early on. As we warm up into the mid 40s in the afternoon, rain will be the only concern. As temps cool off overnight, some wintery mix is expected for the higher elevation late Sunday night into Monday.

Monday we’re still running warm to start with many of us above freezing. The exception here will be the ridgelines through Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties which may see instances of freezing rain early on. We will warm up through the day into the mid 40s with showers coming to an end for the afternoon/evening hours. Isolated showers in the mountains for a bit longer into Monday night. Lows will dip below freezing into early Tuesday morning so some slick spots in the mountains likely.

Tuesday morning will be a frost start with light snow flurries for the mountains possible as lingering moisture gets hung up on the mountainsides. No accumulations expected except for the highest of terrain who may see a grassy coating early on. Otherwise a partly sunny day will unfold for everyone else with temps working their way up into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday we catch a break for most of the day as sunshine greets us out the door. Temps are chillier in the morning so some patchy black ice early is possible. Sunshine will help melt roads in the mid morning as we work our way up to the low 40s in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase in the evening as another system pushes closer for Thursday.

Thursday looks to be a messy day with high importance on storm track. A few miles north we’ll see all rain while a few miles south we’ll see measurable snow for everyone. We’ll be watching this one closely with changes expected but overall a wintery mess of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are likely across the region for mountains tops to lowlands. Temps look to be in the 30s for now, but that could change with storm track. We’ll have a better idea once this system develops as it just doesn’t exist yet.

In your extended forecast the deluge of systems keep coming with chances of rain, freezing rain, and snow possible. We’re back into a pattern of warm and cold days as well so if the right combination of moisture and cold air meet over the right area, we’re not out of the woods regarding a big snow risk.

FRIDAY

Snow showers to start, clearing up PM. Windy at time. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Nice Day! Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SUNDAY

Rainy, heavy at times. Windy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Early Mtn. snow showers. Clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Light mountain snow. Mostly cloudy elsewhere. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start with increasing clouds. Dry. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Wintery mess of a day. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers to start, clearing late night. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns, still cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow to rain. Highs in the 40s.