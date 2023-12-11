WARNINGS/ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR OUR REGION:

Winter Storm Warning: Northwestern Pocahontas County to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories: Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, eastern Raleigh, western Greenbrier, southeast Fayette, and Nicholas counties to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Monday will be a winter day through and through. Overnight snows fade with a few flurries from time to time but the accumulating snows have left. The colder air won’t be as fast to leave with temps struggling to reach the freezing mark today. Winds, northwest 10-15mph, keep things even colder with wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Despite the lack of sunshine, solar radiation will help clear roads up this afternoon and begin to melt some of the snow. What does melt, however, will refreeze tonight with patchy icy spots for the evening commute. Lows drop into the 20s as winds calm.

Tuesday brings back sunshine! High pressure will slowly approach the region, clearing away the clouds and helping us dry out. After a very cold morning, with temperatures in the 20s, afternoon highs will make their way back into the middle 40s.

Wednesday is another cold start in the 20s, but temperatures should rebound into the middle 40s for the afternoon, which is seasonably average this time of the year. Lots of sunshine and dry time with high pressure sticking nearby so a perfect afternoon to go out and enjoy it.

Thursday follows a similar pattern compared to Wednesday. We wake up to temperatures in the 20s so keep the jackets on standby for the morning commute. We’ll see lots of sunshine yet again, but afternoon highs will stay deadlocked at the 40s thanks to a northerly wind.

Friday ends the week on a great note with another sunny afternoon. Still remember to pack the jackets as temperatures will be in the 20s yet again for the morning. Beyond a frigid morning, temperatures will try to make it into the 50s, perfect for anyone planning Friday evening plans.

Saturday looks like a great day to begin the weekend as high pressure remains around for one more day. Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday as temperatures rise into the low 50s. Clouds will start to build Saturday night as our next round of showers arrive on Sunday.

Sunday sees our next round of showers arrive. At this time, you can expect a few isolated showers to move through during the morning hours and a few lasting ones in the afternoon. Temperatures take a little dip as highs are in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, won’t be too much of a warmup as temperatures remain in the 40s entering next week. We continue to track our next round of showers Sunday into Monday, but some fine tuning is still needed. Whenever the next showers do come, a good reminder to download the StormTracker 59 app for the latest weather news.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy, chilly wind chills. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

AM partly sunny. PM sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY-Last Night of Hanukkah

Sunny skies. Seasonably average. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry afternoon. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Morning sun. PM Clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for rain. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Chance for rain continues. Chilly PM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny AM. Mostly clear PM. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Dry. Highs in the 40s.