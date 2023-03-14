Watches/Advisories in Effect for Our Region

WIND ADVISORY for northwest Pocahontas, western Greenbrier, Giles and Bland counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Tonight is a brutally cold night for mid-March standards. Temperatures will drop down to around 20 degrees with wind chill values dipping occasionally into the single digits – bundle up for the bus stop or for the morning commute!

Wednesday will be a quieter day as high pressure continues to build in and fade away the clouds. A mostly cloudy start will become mostly clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to move but warm up over Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.

Thursday is a beautiful day, as high pressure slides to our south, bringing in southwest winds and warmer air. Temperatures will be cold to start but rise quickly in the afternoon sun. Afternoon highs for the eastern mountains push into the low 50s while the lowlands like McDowell and Wyoming counties push into the upper 50s with some spots eclipsing the 60-degree mark. A dry day overall makes Thursday the best for outdoor plans or chores. However, Thursday night, clouds increase as our next system pushes in from the southwest.

Friday will be a warm day, but clouds and showers continue to build in. It’s a hit or miss shower start, with steadier and heavier rains expected for the afternoon as we work our way up to the 60-degree mark. As a large system pushes through, rain will continue off and on through much of our evening with light rain lasting overnight.

Saturday will start with a few lingering showers for the mountains with the highest of mountain tops getting in on freezing rain early on. By mid-morning, any leftover showers will be rain as they continue to work their way out. By the afternoon, west to east, sunshine returns as highs take a hit only making their way into the middle 40s.

Sunday is a drier day overall but colder as northwest winds continue to pump in Canadian air. Morning temperatures in the 20s won’t improve that much as we struggle to reach the 40 degree mark. Add in a wind of 10-15mph and wind chills will make us feel much colder than the thermometer reads.

Monday for our first day of spring doesn’t improve much over Sunday despite more sunshine through the day. That cold air is stubborn, which keeps us once again below average in the lower 40s. As the wind subside, it won’t feel as bad as the day before.

Tuesday is a dry day ahead, but we will see clouds beginning to build out ahead of our next storm system. It’ll be a much warmer day though than Tuesday, as the mercury looks to climb into the 50s.

In your extended forecast, rain is looking more likely as we warm back to average. As March goes, the rollercoaster ride in temperatures is nothing new but at least long-range outlooks have us a little steadier than we’ve been for the first half of the month. Spring is looking to arrive right on time as we add a few more 60-degree days towards the end of the month.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers, mainly before midnight. Breezy and cold! Lows around 20 – wind chill values in the teens and single digits.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns! Temperatures warm slowly. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Nicest day of the week. Sunshine and warmth. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Off and on rain showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, slow clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Drier day, sunshine returns. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, cooler than average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine to start, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers return, temps cool. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

AM rain, PM sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers return. Highs in the 50s.