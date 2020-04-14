Snow Moves in Later Tonight

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell county from 3 AM Tuesday until 9 AM Tuesday.

We are dry Tuesday morning, but chilly. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more with both rain showers and some snow showers possible through early Wednesday morning.

Snow totals look to generally be a dusting to 2 inches in the low lands. We could see a little bit more on the higher ridges and peaks, but most will stay generally below 4 inches. This could make things very slippery early Wednesday morning.

A lingering snow shower will be possible Wednesday morning before we dry out. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are going to be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lows dropping back into the low 30s.

Thursday looks a bit warmer with highs back in the low and mid 50s. An isolated shower will be possible during the morning hours, but we dry out by the afternoon. Friday will bring more showers as we head into the evening. The weekend looks a bit warmer, but still unsettled and we do dry out by next week.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT

Dry and cool. Some frost to start the day. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mainly dry during the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers and a few snow showers possible overnight with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or flurry possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

A few rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for a shower or two. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Warm highs in the mid and upper 60s.