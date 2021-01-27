Snow moves in tonight

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7PM FOR MCDOWELL, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM THURSDAY MORNING

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR WYOMING, RALEIGH AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM THURSDAY MORNING

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR MERCER, MONROE AND SUMMERS COUTNIES UNTIL 12PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Most of the snow will fall Wednesday evening into early Thursday. This is a fast moving storm, but snowfall rates could be pretty high at times Wednesday evening, travel is not advised during this time! This will lead to very difficult travel late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snow totals look to be between 1-3-inches for most of the area, the further north you go the less you’ll see. We could see some higher amounts of up to 3-5-inches in our southern counties. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper teens low 20s across the area.

Thursday, snow looks to continue into the early morning hours before tapering off very quickly by the late morning. The morning commute will likely be slow going and difficult, especially if you leave very early in the morning. Thursday is cold with highs in the 20s, gusty winds up to 30 mph will make it feel more like the teens and single digits though.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Winds will begin to die down but the first half of the day will still be rather breezy! Highs remain in the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s. We could start to see some snow showers around the area late Saturday night.

Sunday, our next system in our parade of disturbances makes itself known. This will be a messy way to end out the weekend for many. Snow and rain both look possible throughout the daytime and into Monday. We’ll get into more details about this as we get closer and the forecast is clearer!

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. Highs in the mid 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

In the extended forecast, quieter weather seems to be the dominant feature along with some steadily rising afternoon highs. There is another storm signal brewing towards next Friday but for now confidence is low in that.

TONIGHT:

Snow moves in after dark. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible in the morning, but clearing out quickly. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet during the day. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another rain maker? Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 30s.