Snow Moves in Tonight







A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 6 PM for Western Greenbrier county. That will be in effect until 12 PM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 7 PM for eastern Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties at 7 PM tonight through 12 PM Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect at 7 PM tonight for western Pocahontas county until 7 PM Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 PM tonight until 7 PM Thursday for Tazewell county.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Rain will start changing over to snow, with the higher elevations seeing flakes first this evening. It will takes some more time before the lowlands make this transition, and most of us won’t start seeing snow until after dark. Snow showers continue through the overnight hours into the Thursday morning commute as lows drop into the mid 20s. Gusty conditions will be present overnight tonight and we will keep a strong breeze out of the northwest well into Thursday as well.

Snow totals are not super impressive. Most of us will see 1-3″. We could see a bit more in the higher terrain where 3 to 6 inches are possible. There could be an isolated higher amount on the tallest peaks. It will still likely be slick late Wednesday evening and during the Thursday morning commute, so allow extra time heading out the door. Also watch for ice underneath any snow as temperatures fall this evening.

Thursday will be much colder and breezy as well. Highs will struggle to make it into the 30s with most in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see snow showers to start the day though most will taper off by the afternoon. We will clear up and see some sun at times as well. We are in for a cold night as lows fall into the low 20s and upper teens.

With gusty winds through the evening and much of the day Thursday, wind chill values are likely to be chilly. Most will see wind chill values in the single digits but we could have some wind chill values below zero in the high terrain.

Some more snow will be possible on Friday as a clipper system arrives during the middle of the day. This could make travel a bit tricky at times, so we’ll keep an eye on this quick mover. Accumulation is not looking impressive this round with maybe an additional inch or two. Temperatures will be cool as highs stay stuck in the low 30s.

Saturday is dry, but cold with highs still in the 30s. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s.

We start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. We go through the first half of next week with highs in the 50s! We will keep rain chances in the forecast Monday evening through Wednesday evening.

TONIGHT:

More snow showers. 1-3″ in the lowlands. 3-6″ in the high terrain. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some flurries during the middle of the day. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain early, we dry up later. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drier with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





