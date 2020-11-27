Snow Next Week? Its Possible

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) — Tuesday marks the start of December as well as the start of Meteorological Winter, and it looks like both could start out with a bang. The StormTracker 59 team has been watching a chance of snow for early next week, and confidence is growing that it will make an appearance.

Timing the storm out, we begin to feel the first impacts on Sunday with some growing cloud cover and a surge of warm air as a warm front lifts through the two Virginias. Winds pick up on Sunday night and rain will follow soon after into Monday morning. During the daylight hours and the evening rain is expected, and will be heavy at times.

Monday evening and into early Tuesday the cold front attached to our main low pressure swings through and a changeover to snow is anticipated. Snow likely lasts into Tuesday as well, as temperatures hover into the 20s and 30s for most. This part of the forecast we’re confident in.

There still are a few questions we need to answer and can’t just yet due to some remaining uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure. How much cold air, and how much back-end moisture we see Tuesday depends on where exactly the low set up after Monday.

Not enough cold air? We could see some mixing occur in the lower elevations. Not enough moisture? Less precipitation in general, and lesser potential accumulations (rain or snow). Travel through, snow, icy conditions, and rain all require different preparations and vary greatly in their overall impacts to getting around the state.

We’re getting into the short range now with this forecast, which means over the next few days the StormTracker 59 team will be able to answer the unknowns we still have.

Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast either through the StormTracker 59 App available on Google Play and the App Store, online at wvnstv.com/weather, or on 59News on Fox and CBS.