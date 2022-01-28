Snow on the way Friday, brutal cold Saturday

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 1 am Saturday for Pochahontas, Nicholas, Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, and McDowell counties; through 7 am Saturday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Giles, Bland, and Tazewell counties

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for southern Fayette and southern Nicholas counties from 4 am to 9 am Saturday, for northwestern Pocahontas county from 4 am Saturday to 9 am Sunday

Friday, snow moves in during the mid-morning hours along a cold front pushing through the region. We will be cold enough all day to support snow across the region, but due to the start time, we will see some initial melting on the roads and non-grassy surfaces. As the day progresses, very cold air will begin to move in behind our front making it easier for snow to stick, and turning snow fluffier. Winds will eventually pick up with gusts up to 25 mph possible through the evening hours too. Highs in the 30s are expected, lows overnight fall back to the single digits.





Snow totals are look light with most seeing 1-3 inches. We could have a few spots that overachieve in the high terrain and see up to 4 inches mainly across the high terrain but a few surprise spots could appear down the ridgeline.

Saturday, lingering upslope snows will continue through the early morning for areas west of the mountains adding some minor additional accumulations to the region. East of the mountains gusty winds will remain causing issues with occasional blowing snow, as gusts to 25mph are possible. Highs will be into the teens and 20s by the afternoon keeping wind chill a big factor. By Saturday morning, many will be dealing with wind chills well below zero. Overnight lows will once again crash back into the single digits, with a few below 0 readings not out of the question in the valleys and high elevations.

Sunday, after another very cold start, typical of this January, into the single digits we will swing back up to the low 30s for highs during the afternoon. Partially due to some sunshine, and partially due to a weak wind more or less out of the south.

Monday, we’ll see some clouds mixed in with an occasional snow/rain shower as a weak disturbance passes overhead. Highs will continue to climb back to the upper 30s with a few of us seeing the return of the 40s. We’ll at least be able to end January on a mild and seasonable note to cap off what has been a month of temperature swings.

Tuesday we continue to see quiet conditions with sunny skies through that day. More will reach for the 40s with the possibility of a 50-degree reading or two popping their head in by the afternoon as the combination of more sun, and winds out of the south put in some work.

Wednesday is fairly similar to Tuesday. We remain very mild and above average across the region into the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies will remain for most of the day before clouds build back in through the overnight hours ahead of our next approaching system.

Thursday widespread rain along a trailing cold front pushes its way into the region. We’ll be very warm ahead of this with almost the entire area looking to hit 50 or higher before the front passes crashing temperatures behind it. During the day some pooling and ponding are likely as rain will be heavy at times!

In the extended forecast, we quickly lose the warmth we had to kick off February as temperatures crash behind our exiting cold front. Highs in the 30s and the potential for the return of single digits for lows is on the table through this period.

FRIDAY:

Widespread snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

AM snow, clearing late. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures crash. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Still cold highs in the 20s.