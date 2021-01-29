Snow, Rain and Everything in Between Possible this Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) — If gearing up for another winter storm wasn’t in your weekend plans, you’re going to have to find some time for it as we buckle down for another round of snow and rain. The storm in question is still way out by California, but is going to pick up steam over the next few days and be knocking on our door by Saturday night.

TL;DR

Unsettled weather from Saturday to Tuesday

Saturday: Snow picks up late in the evening.

Sunday: Rain west of the mountains, snow to the east

Monday: Lingering upslope snow showers

Tuesday: Snow tapers off, still slick

SATURDAY

Saturday is our day to get ready, most of the day is fairly quiet and for most of us we could even see some sunshine in the first half of the day before clouds build in ahead of the storm. Highs should be able to climb into the 40s as warmer air surges ahead of the incoming warm front.

Precipitation, mainly in the form of snow arrives after sunset on Saturday. Timing will be key, because once sunset hits we’ll start to cool off from our afternoon highs and dip back below the freezing mark. Likely during the first hour that precipitation moves in we will see some mixing across the region before we fully cool off and transition to all snow. Snow will be heavy at times on Saturday night and travel conditions will be abysmal into the following morning as well.

SUNDAY

Sunday is where things get really interesting. Snow continues across the region, for the early parts of the morning hours. Later in the morning we’ll see a slow transition from snow to rain to the west of I-77, to the points east of I-77 we’re expecting snow to be able to stick around thanks to our unique topography.

Heavy snow continues east of the mountains while a transition to rain occurs to the west

Shades of red indicate temperatures below 32°F

Here’s why east of the mountains stick as snow: As our system pushes through it will try to push warm air in from the southwest. The warm air will rise when it hits the western face of the mountains forcing it up and over the wedge of cold air that’s trapped to the east. This layer of cold air will be deep enough to support snow on the eastern side of the mountains throughout Sunday.

A lull in the precipitation is expected through Sunday afternoon as a dry slot moves into our area, a common feature of occluded cyclones. This will give us some time to breathe before the second part of our system makes itself known.

After the dry slot the main low pressure will begin to drop south dragging colder air, and wraparound moisture into the two Virginias. This will reignite snow over the mountains and points east first. Later in the evening as colder denser air pushes our shallow warm layer out from the western portions of the region they’ll transition back to snow too.

MONDAY

Early Monday morning we finish the transition from rain to snow across the area well before the morning commute begins for many. This will cause a lot of issues as people try to get out the door, roads will likely be snow covered and icy. Additionally, plow crews will likely be focused along the main thoroughfares during this period, so travel along back roads and local roads will be tough and slow going.

Snow is expected to continue on and off throughout the rest of Monday keeping travel hazardous throughout the day. If you can this would be a great day to work from home!

TUESDAY

Snow showers will hold over from Monday night into Tuesday and will bring another round of slick travel to those just trying to get to work. The good news about Tuesday is the snow is expected to slowly taper off during the day as high pressure slowly shifts our winds and a dry air mass erodes away our lingering moisture.

Snow showers will hold over from Monday night into Tuesday and will bring another round of slick travel to those just trying to get to work. The good news about Tuesday is the snow is expected to slowly taper off during the day as high pressure slowly shifts our winds and a dry air mass erodes away our lingering moisture.