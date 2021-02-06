Snow returns Saturday overnight, ends Sunday, messy week ahead

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY THROUGH 12 PM SUNDAY FOR EASTERN POCAHONTAS, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, TAZEWELL, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY THROUGH NOON SUNDAY FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES

As of 04:41pm Saturday, 2/6/21

As we move into Saturday night, our next round of snow begins to move in. This looks to be a healthy amount along and east of I-77. Snow showers will start up after midnight and be heaviest between midnight and 6 AM. This will cause very slick travel into early Sunday morning. We clear up quickly however, which is good news. By Sunday afternoon the snow is done and we are quiet the rest of the day with highs in the 30s. The StormTracker59 Winter Weather Desk is activated as we monitor conditions to keep you apprised on this latest storm.

Snow totals will be location dependent once more. Right now it looks like a bigger deal for our eastern counties and a smaller deal for our western counties mainly because we will see SOME mixing occur. We will likely stay all snow east of I-77 where we could see 3 to 6 inches with a few locally higher amounts. West of I-77 is looking more like 1 to 3 inches where we will see some more mixing take place. This is a messy system so local totals are expected to be quite variable.



Monday brings quiet conditions with temperatures close to or a little bit below average. This is a big change from earlier in the week where it was looking like arctic air was going to move in. It still looks to move in, but it looks to hold off until the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday will bring a quick moving round of wintry mix to the region. This looks to be fast and we dry out as we approach our Wednesday, but more snow and wintry mix is looking likely for the balance of the workweek.

In the extended forecast, we hold on tight to the cold as we get locked into some arctic air, with highs in the single digits or even below zero on Saturday and Sunday. During this period high pressure is at least in control so it will keep most of the unsettled weather at bay for a few days at least.

Your latest 10-day forecast is pretty… yucky. Wonder if that groundhog did this…

SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Snow moves in after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Snow showers early, then mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry and near average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Wintry mix returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wintry mix and snow lingers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry weather returns. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but very cold. Highs in the single digits to below zero possible.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet but the Arctic air remains, with highs in the single digits to below zero possible.

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 30s.