Snow showers are possible to start the week

Tonight will be a chilly one overnight lows drop back into the 20s. Clouds will start to make their way back into the area ahead of the next system that will pass off to our south tomorrow night.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. We will start the day with clouds and maybe some snow showers as another disturbance will pass off to our south.

Tuesday temperatures for most of us will make it into the low 40s for afternoon highs. Clouds will still stick around through the afternoon.

Wednesday looks good, still some clouds around but temperatures are able to rebound back into the low 40s for most. Overall a quiet day.

Thursday is looking sunny too, highs will be back into the 40s for everyone with even some upper 40s making an appearance. High pressure is firmly in control throughout the day so get outside and enjoy it when it comes!

In the extended forecast unsettled weather makes a return by next Friday as another arctic front looks to make an appearance. This will bring snow more likely than not with some accompanying snow showers behind it that last into the weekend, and of course some bitter cold. We could even keep the unsettled pattern going into the next week.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and snow possible in southern counties. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Next system? Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Rain / snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.