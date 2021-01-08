Snow Showers for Most, Steadier Snow South

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 12AM TONIGHT

Friday brings our next chance for wintry mix. Rain and snow showers will both be possible, but we will be dealing with wintry weather for the most part. This does not look like a big even for our area. Some minor snow accumulation is possible, but most falls during the daytime hours and roads should be warm enough to melt a lot of it as it falls. We will still watch for a few slick spots here or there though, especially the further south you go. Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 30s. Snow showers taper off quickly and we dry out by the evening.

When it comes to snow totals on Friday, there’s not a whole lot to talk about. The shot at some snow showers remains for most of us, so for now we have everyone seeing at least a trace of snow once this is all said and done. The further south you are, the more likely you are to see at least an inch.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. Clouds will be building back in during the afternoon ahead of another possible disturbance for Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another chance for snow across the area. Much like our Friday system this one is likely to track down to the south a bit based on the forecast right now, which means more snow is possible but it won’t be a major event. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one though as there is plenty of room for change in this forecast.

Wednesday looks good, still some clouds around but temperatures are able to rebound back into the low 40s for most. Overall a quiet day.

Thursday is looking sunny too, highs will be back into the 40s for everyone with even some upper 40s making an appearance. High pressure is firmly in control throughout the day so get outside and enjoy it when it comes!

In the extended forecast unsettled weather makes a return by next Friday as another arctic front looks to make an appearance. This will bring snow more likely than not with some accompanying snow showers behind it that last into the weekend, and of course some bitter cold.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow to our south. This could still move north, so we will watch it. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.