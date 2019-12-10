Snow Showers Move in Tonight

DISCUSSION: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY FROM 7 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY.

Winter Weather Advisory

More snow showers will continue on into early Wednesday. expect slick travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We aren’t talking about a major snowfall, but some of us could see up to 2″ of snow before all is said and done by Wednesday morning. Most will see a light coating to an inch. No one looks to pick up more than 4″ and that would be in the high terrain of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties.

Snow Totals

Lows will make it into the mid 20s by the early morning hours on Tuesday. Snow showers will taper off pretty quickly and most of us are dry by the time the sun comes up Wednesday morning. We could still see a few slick spots out there on the side roads, but for the most part the morning commute shouldn’t be too difficult.

Tonight’s Forecast

After seeing early flurries, mainly before the sun even rises, the rest of Wednesday will be dry but much cooler than we were to start the week. Highs will likely top out in just the 30s for most.

The Day Ahead

Thursday is looking like another dry and cold one as well, with highs in the 30s again. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend.

Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be tracking through the region. Right now, models are taking the center of the storm from southwest to northeast through the Carolinas, bringing showers to the region. We will likely see rain from this track, though a bit of wintry precipitation is possible if we can pull in enough cold air into this system by Sunday. We will keep a close eye on the development and bring updates on this system as we get closer in time.

After that another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and Tuesday, but some rain/snow mix and even plain snow showers will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures look to be near average. We dry out after that.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Snow showers. Colder overnight temperatures with lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow early, before the sun rises. Then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Heavy at times. Some pm mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Am mix, then clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.