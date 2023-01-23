WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ISSUED:

Mercer, Summers, and Tazewell counties from Midnight until 4 p.m. Monday, including Bluefield, Hinton, and Tazewell.

Western Greenbrier County from Midnight until 6 p.m. Monday.

Northwest Pocahontas County from Midnight until 6 p.m. Monday.

Monday features snow showers to start with some accumulating snows for the higher elevations. Lowlands (below 2,500ft) may see a grassy coating by late Monday morning. Biggest risk today will be slick travel conditions early on for everyone.

By the afternoon, lowlands should warm up enough for wet roads while mountains will deal with black ice much of the day. Highs only in the 30s. Snow showers will taper off by the evening with lingering flurries likely only for the northeast mountains. Black ice once again after sunset for slick travel once again tonight for all.

Tuesday morning commute will feature patchy black ice as morning temps are in the 20s. By mid morning roads will likely be wet with snow melt but otherwise easy driving. Temps will work their way up into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will certainly still be an issue as we’ll feel like we’re in the 30s much of the day. Black ice will be an issue once again Tuesday night as temps dip back into the 20s with increasing clouds late.

Wednesday another messy system push in bringing rain for most but the higher elevations likely to see freezing rain as temps work their way to just near the freezing mark by mid morning. By the afternoon, all will transition over to rain with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 40s. Rain continues for the evening hours as freezing rain returns for the higher terrain. Temps continue to drop Wednesday night allowing snow showers to return. Light accumulations expected by Wednesday overnight.

Thursday holds the flurries and snow shower chances alive as our system takes its time moving out. As cold air moves in with northwest winds, mountains will see some measurable snow by mid-morning once again. Black ice and slick travel can be expected all day as afternoon temps only make their way into the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will once again be an issue make it feel like we’re in the teens and twenties at times. Snow accumulations look to remain with the higher terrain but a grassy coating is possible at times for the lowlands.

Friday we clear up once again with sunshine returning to the region. It won’t help temperatures as they are stuck in the 20s by the morning hours and only reaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Winds subside a bit but enough to make it sting the face with wind chill values in the teens. Clouds are once again on the increase Friday night with a few snow flurries for the mountains.

Saturday is dry with sunshine and this time temps will be helped out. We’ll see morning temps in the 20s with afternoon highs working back to average in the low 40s. However, this break in rain and snow will be short lived as clouds again are on the increase late Saturday night.

Sunday will be another messy day with freezing rain and snow early with rain showers in the afternoon for all as we work our way into the mid 40s. Sunday night we venture back into the freezing rain and eventually snow territory as temps dip back below freezing. Sunday’s system is one we’ll have our eye on with updates expected through the week.

Monday snow showers to start our day will filter out as sunshine returns by late morning. Black ice and slick travel can be expected for much of the day, especially on the higher terrain. Temps take a hit only making their way back to the upper 30s.

In your extended forecast, the messy on again, off again snow chances continue as we experience a pattern shift from the warm start to our winter to one that is more typical of the season. No real change in long range forecasts so expect the messy commutes and light snow accumulations to continue.

MONDAY

Snow showers / clearing late. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns! Still chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Freezing rain to rain early. Rain to snow late. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Snow showers off and on. Clearing PM. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, clouds PM with snow showers late. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Freezing rain/rain/snow off and on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering snow showers early. Clearing late. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny start, clouds increasing. Showers late. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers here and there. Highs in the upper 40s.