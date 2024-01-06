Advisories/Watches/Warnings Issued for Our Region

Winter Weather Advisory for Northwestern Pocahontas County until 3 a.m. Monday and western Greenbrier County and southeast Nicholas County from 4 a.m. Sunday to midnight Monday morning. Mixed snow, freezing rain and freezing drizzle could make travel very difficult.

Tonight features mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain showers switching to flurries after midnight. We’ll see that switchover a little earlier over the mountains, where a light accumulation of snow is possible at the highest peaks in Pocahontas County. Low temperatures will drop down to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be possible tonight, especially on any untreated roadway.

Sunday will be a raw and breezy day, with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers likely. Not much snow accumulation is expected in the lowlands, but any squall that does move through will cause visibility issues and perhaps a brief accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces before melting. The mountains will encounter light accumulations, with a couple of inches possible up at Snowshoe. High temperatures will be stuck in the mid 30s with wind chill values down into the 20s and teens with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Monday is a calm day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s – we’ll see clouds on the increase Monday evening as our next system begins to approach for our Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be yet another active day in the two Virginias. Mixed precipitation in the morning will quickly change to rain by the mid-morning. Rain will be steady at times and some impressive rainfall is possible, which will lead to ponding on area roadways. In addition, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible, which could pose a risk for power outages in our region. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a much colder day, with temperatures dipping back into the mid 30s for highs with snow showers around in the form of wraparound snow, as Tuesday’s storm system heads off to our northeast. With a northwest flow in place, we will see snow showers return once again. It’ll be breezy, with wind gusts in excess of 25 mph possible, which will put wind chill values down into the 20s and teens at times.

Thursday features a southerly breeze, which will warm us back up to above normal values in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Friday brings the risk for a couple of showers out ahead of our next system, which looks to roll in on Saturday. We’ll see highs on Friday above average once again in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks to bring yet another storm system into the region. Details on whether we will see any wintry weather from this still need to be fine-tuned with it being so far out, but this looks to once again be more of a rainy system than a wintry one. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Looking ahead, our active pattern looks to continue, with yet another storm system looking likely to move in around the following Tuesday (January 16th). This active pattern looks to persist through around that timeframe. We also look to be colder through the third week of January before we begin to warm back up toward the end of the month. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with rain showers switching to snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Lows around 30.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Warmer, highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Brief AM mix. Rain likely. Strong wind gusts expected. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Isolated sprinkle or two. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Mixed bag of precipitation likely. Looking dreary. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Few snow showers early. Late clearing. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mixed precipitation possible. Highs in the 30s.