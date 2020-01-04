Snow showers return tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM SUNDAY.

Winter Weather Advisory.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MONROE COUNTY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY.

Wind Advisory

DISCUSSION: Cold air continues to push into the region this evening as winter-like conditions return. Rain changes over into snow showers, which will continue to fall through the overnight hours tonight. With lows dropping into the 20s and breezy conditions arriving as well, those who are driving tonight should be weary of the roads conditions at all times.

Snow showers tonight.

Small amounts of snow will be on the ground for most of us as wake up Sunday. The majority of the area will see accumulations between a light coating to 2 inches. Western slopes will see a few more inches and snow will linger on a bit longer through Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s not a major snow, but it could cause some slow downs in the morning. Be watching for slick roads if you are out and about early on in the day.

Light accumulations through Sunday AM.

Most of the day should be pretty calm though. Though some snow could continue through the late morning and afternoon for the higher elevations, drier and breezy weather will be present for most of us. Expect highs near 40 degrees.

Sunday planner.

Dry weather takes over once we make it to the start of the week with high temperatures near 40 under mostly sunny skies for Monday.

Another round of rain and snow will be possible for the first half of Tuesday. Some slick spots may be possible during the morning commute, but this system looks to push out of the area pretty quickly so nothing major is expected.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, but unsettled weather returns just in time to close the week out and head into the weekend. That round looks like mainly rain at this point.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers, blustery conditions. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning snow showers. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow possible early. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.