Snow showers stick around tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT. SUMMERS, WESTERN GREENBRIER UNTIL 10 PM

Tonight still dealing with a wintery mix at times. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s, this could lead to some slick travel conditions in the morning so give yourself extra time and take it slow on the roads.

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. In addition to the lingering snow, some breezier conditions will be sticking around too. Highs in the low 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze again overnight into Tuesday.

When all is said and done between Saturday night and Monday night we could see a trace to an inch in the coalfields through western Raleigh county. 1 to 3 inches is possible west of I 77 through Raleigh and Fayette counties down into western Mercer. 3 to 6 is possible along I 77 and east to about central Summers county and then 6 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible through Greenbrier, Monroe and the mountains of eastern West Virginia. The bulk of this falls Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, but a few additional inches will help us hit those totals going into Monday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

Wednesday doesn’t look to bad compared to the rest of the forecast. A better chance at breaking the freezing mark exists, but we’re likely to be a bit on the cloudier side of things. But some breaks of sun could still appear, we’ll have to wait and see as we get closer.

Thursday we get a touch warmer, with some nearing the 40s. With high pressure in control briefly some more sun looks probable too throughout the day time. In the evening this will be quickly replaced with clouds as our next storm system barrels in for Friday morning.

In the extended forecast, we are looking to finally sit near average with our highs in the 40s and upper 30s. We do have to deal with rain on Friday from a system tracking south to north up the eastern seaboard. Saturday could see some lingering impacts from the system but should remain fairly dry. Sunday the sun could possibly make a return!

TONIGHT:

Wintery mix. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Small chance of a shower or two. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the 20s.