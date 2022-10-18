Tonight continues the snow chances, which could briefly be heavy over the West Virginia mountains with an upslope flow continuing. Our forecast has not changed, with most of us not experiencing any accumulations whatsoever.

On some of the colder surfaces, such as a stair railing or your car, a light accumulation of snow is possible but the ground is simply too warm for most of us to see anything. Once you get high up in the elevations, such as Snowshoe Mountain or Bald Knob, ground temperatures will be cold enough to support a couple of inches of snow but it’s only on the mountaintops where we’ll see much of anything in terms of accumulations.

Wednesday brings a slow ‘thaw’ into the picture by the afternoon but it’s still a very cold day, with highs only in the lower to middle 40s – we should be in the middle 60s for this time of year, so it’s going to feel brutal out there – and that breeze just won’t go away yet! A few morning snow flurries are possible still yet, especially over the mountains, but as the storm system responsible for this upslope flow heads north, the ‘feed’ contributing to the upslope off the Great Lakes will be cut and we’ll begin to see the clouds break and the sunshine return, though it may be the middle to late afternoon for some of us before this is achieved.

Thursday finally features warming conditions, with mostly sunny skies expected. Though highs in the lower 50s is still pretty cold for this time of year – we’ll take it with the 30s and 40s beforehand on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Friday ushers in some much warmer – and seasonal – weather back into the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. High school football games look great but bring the jackets! Kickoff temperatures right now look to be in the middle 50s, dropping into the 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday is warmer once again, with a nice southerly breeze ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see highs around 70! What a stark comparison to the temperatures we saw today where many of us were stuck in the 30s!

Sunday’s rain chances have dropped, which is good news! That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely, as the proximity of an area of low pressure forming over the Atlantic Coast near Delmarva will ultimately direct our weather for the day. A few more clouds will be a good bet though in comparison to Saturday.

Monday will be partly sunny out ahead of our next storm system which at this point looks to roll through Monday night. Out ahead of that storm system is some very warm air! Highs around 70 degrees will be likely!

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, a warm pattern remains. We’ll see a return of sunshine and warm conditions persisting, as high temperatures likely in the 60s and 70s will be commonplace for the end of next week into the weekend. So we’re not done with the warm weather just yet!



TONIGHT:

Cloudy conditions with snow showers likely at times. A light coating of snow is expected for the high peaks of West Virginia but elsewhere, little to no accumulation is expected, with lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few morning snow showers, especially over the mountains. PM clearing with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool compared to average. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer – high school football looks great! Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and very warm! Highs around 70.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Warm! Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

A few morning sprinkles with afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and very comfortable! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and warm once again. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers in the afternoon out ahead of our next storm system. Highs in the middle 60s.