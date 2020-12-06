Snow showers tonight

Tonight the clouds will be on the increase, as we head into the overnight hours snow showers will start to make their way into the area as well. Not expecting a whole lot out of this system but some of us could see a dusting of snow overnight. The roads are warm so we shouldn’t experience any travel problems but still expect to give yourself a little extra time to get out the door Monday morning.

Monday the snow showers stick around through the morning hours, clouds stick around most of the day and temperatures will be chilly most of us will stay in the low 30s for afternoon highs.

Tuesday will be just as chilly as Monday with some not even breaking out of the 20s across the mountains. Outside of the mountains you should be able to break into the low to mid 30s. High pressure is in control at this point, so at least it’s a dry day.

Wednesday we start to warm up towards the low 40s. Still a bit cloudy but more breaks of sun look more probable at this point thanks to high pressure.

Thursday we warm up and hit right near average for our high temperatures. Most should end up into the upper 40s low 50s! It will be another dry day across the area as well.

In the extended forecast the warming trend continues, Friday looks like we will be back in the 50s and they stick around through the start of the weekend on Saturday, when our next system is set to arrive this will bring us another chance of rain and drop temperatures back into the 40s.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds, snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, rain possible. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.