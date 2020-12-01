Snow Sticks Around Today

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY AND WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 7PM DEC. 1ST

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZWELL COUNTY UNTIL 4PM DEC. 1

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS AND GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL TUESDAY DEC 1ST AT 7 PM.

Tuesday steady snow and snow showers should be expected through at least the first half of the afternoon for everyone. As the afternoon progresses across the lower elevations from west to east the snow will begin to dwindle out until just the mountains are seeing remaining upslope snow showers by overnight Tuesday.

Other than the snow today it is chilly out there and the gusty winds that are still around will only make it feel colder today especially this morning and overnight into Wednesday. Wind chills will be into the teens and even the single digits at times. It is important to bundle up and wear layers if you plan to be outside for a long period of time.

This isn’t the biggest snow we’ve ever seen, but focus on impacts and not totals. Travel is slick this morning especially on local roads where snow was able to accumulate. Even if the road is clear and salt is down there could be some slick spots hidden here or there, so remember…take it slow. Most importantly if there is a plow out, “Don’t Crowd the Plow” let them do their job and give them extra space on the roads.

The final call map from last night. This includes snow that has already fallen.

By the time the snow comes to an end later today; overall totals look to be between 1 to 3 inches for most, with higher elevation through Raleigh, Fayette and western Greenbrier picking up 2 to 4. The high terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas could see up to 8 when all is said and done. Watch for some isolated higher amounts up to 6 in areas such as Flat Top and the high terrain of Tazewell county. Totals will be 100% elevation dependent.

Wednesday morning will bring the remainder of the upslope snows to an end over the mountains as high pressure begins to move in and take control of the region. Highs won’t recover much though even by Wednesday afternoon many will still be into the 30s!

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s and low 50s, falling near average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture, but should move out by the afternoon as high pressure takes over briefly.

Friday some evening rain showers look like a possibility otherwise the day is looking dry but cloudy for the most part. Highs still not seeing much improvement as many sit into the 40s.

Over the weekend and into next week there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding our next potential system. There’s been on and off signals since last week to see the potential of another stronger storm system quite like the one that just passed through. For now precipitation chances will be kept low as there is little agreement on the track and therefore our chances of seeing any rain/snow. Once our current system exits we’ll likely have a clearer picture of what to expect.

In the extended forecast it still looks chilly out there for many of us running below average as we continue through the middle of the second week of December. On the plus side for now the weather is looking drier.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TUESDAY:

Miserable day. Cold, snow, windy. Highs in the 20s, lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the near 50.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Next system? Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

