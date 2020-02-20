Snow Wraps Up Tonight. Bitterly Cold







A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY.

Winter Weather Advisory.

DISCUSSION: Around or shortly after dinnertime, the snow will wrap up quickly. Cloudy cover will gradually decrease through the overnight hours. We are in for a very cold night though, as lows drop into the teens. Bundle up heading out the door tomorrow morning. Also watch for some icy patches as anything that is wet tonight can refreeze.

Tonight’s Forecast

Amounts will be light and we are not looking at much in terms of accumulation at all. Most pick up a dusting. We could see 1-2″ in southern Mercer and Tazewell counties before all is said and done. For the most part this is not a big snow event.

Not Much Snow

Friday into the weekend will bring more quiet and dry weather. It’ll still be cold as we see another day with 30 degree highs. Sunshine returns as high pressure builds in, so this will make it feel a little more comfortable outside.

The Day Ahead

The weekend is looking great. Sunshine continues on Saturday as we warm things back up into the upper 40s. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer, though a few more clouds will be around. Regardless, these conditions will be rather nice for this time of year and should suit your outdoor plans nicely.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

The end of February and beginning of March look to be near or slightly below average. Colder temperatures look to take us into the first week of March. We still don’t see any major snow storms in the forecast.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clouds decreasing gradually. Snow wraps up. Frigid. Lows in the teens.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one, but still cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet for now. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.





