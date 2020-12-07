Snowy Start to Monday, Dry But Cloudy End

Snow fell hard this morning for just a few hours but it was long enough to bring a fresh coating to the grass and the cars this morning. There are a few snow covered roads likely across the local level, especially those that are less traveled so as always take caution when heading out.

**Track the Snow on our Interactive Radar**

Snow ends quickly this morning as the parent low pressure system shifts its energy off shore and moves out to sea. The rest of the day we still feel the effects of it though as many will struggle to get past the freezing mark! Sunshine will be limited today to just some breaks in the clouds by this afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be another chilly day with many into the 20s and the 30s. Clouds will be less prominent outside of the mountains, but for those along the areas of higher elevation the sun will remain elusive. Overall the day will be dry as high pressure from the south settles in.

Wednesday is showing some improvement in afternoon highs as high pressure is finally able to work some warmer air into the region. At this point the upper 30s and 40s make an appearance. Clouds will still be limited with sunshine in the forecast, but there is a low up to the north which could spark more clouds than expected.

Thursday brings the return of above average temperatures as some make a run for the low 50s! Sunny skies and a southerly wind will help us to climb throughout the day.

Friday as our next storm system begins to brew most should be able to get into the 50s or very close to it as warm air surges in. Clouds will likely build in through the afternoon and overnight as we head towards Saturday.

Next weekend is looks like it could be a washout. Rain picks up Saturday afternoon as a warm front lifts through the two Virginias. This should stay all rain as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing overnight. Sunday is a different story, temperatures will drop from the morning into the afternoon with a shift to snow across the higher elevations at some point.

In the extended forecast, snow showers linger for Monday as temperatures hover near freezing. Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be warmer into the 40s, with another potential rain maker squeezing through next Wednesday!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

MONDAY:

Snow showers in the morning, drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.