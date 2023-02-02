GROUNDHOG DAY, Thursday will feature brief early morning snow showers the farther north you are but towards our southern state line (Mercer/Tazewell/Wyoming counties) sleet and freezing rain is likely. This will cause slick spots on untreated roads early on. We’ll clear up by mid morning. Temps work their way up above the freezing mark for all by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. We’ll be breezy at times through the day as our winds begin to shift out of the northwest but it’s overnight tonight when winds really pick up bringing in colder air. Watch for refreezing once again as overnight lows drop into the teens and twenties.

Punxsutawney Phil may have his thoughts with his solar voodoo forecast style or secretive insight methods to the next 6 weeks, but we can tell you February is looking more spring-like to start. Temps well above average will certainly make for an early spring fever but remember, this is February we’re talking about! Wild temperature swings and the threat of snow still possible so our suggestion is the be prepared for anything! However, it would appear spring in on the mind of many in our region if our latest poll is any indication.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will certainly be an issue as well so not exactly a great improvement. Use caution if spending any extended time outdoors as wind chills will drop into the single digits at times throughout the day.

FRIDAY SIDE NOTE: Cold air and winds pushing 15-20mph at times will make it feel much colder than the 20s forecasted for Friday. Wind chills are what the body reacts too making wind chills in the single digits dangerous. Avoid long term exposure to these temps and if you have to go outside, bundle up. Gloves, scarves, hats will protect extremities like fingers, noses, and ears from frostbite. Hats, heavy jackets, long johns, or extra layers will protect your body from losing too much heat causing hypothermia. Both of which can occur in less than an hour of being outdoors without a way to escape the cold.

Friday 6 Hour Wind Chill Forecast – February 3rd, 2023

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start will warm up through the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. About where we should be this time of year. Clouds will thicken up by late Saturday night as another messy system is looking likely for Sunday.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with snow showers for the mountains early with rain showers for all by the afternoon. Highs for the day push the 40 degree mark before falling after sunset. Freezing rain and snow showers Sunday night will make for slick travel as will black ice Sunday overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday holds the chance for a few mountain flurries and the cold feel stick around most of the morning. Patch black ice is a safe bet but we’ll warm up during the day with sunshine to help clear roads up. Highs pushing into the 40s once again.

Tuesday will start dry with sunshine as we work our way up from the upper 30s to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with rain showers late overnight into our Wednesday morning.

Wednesday a few lingering showers early on will certainly dampen the mood. Isolated spots of mixing is possible in the higher elevations but we’ll warm up enough by sunrise to help change back to rain. Temps continue to rise through the day as showers exit into the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warm up is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on again, off again line up of storm systems looks to keep us soggy. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major, (or minor for that matter,) snow event.

GROUNDHOG DAY, THURSDAY

Brief early snow. Clearing PM Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow to freezing rain to rain back to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mtn snow flurries, clearing PM. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Dry with more sunshine Clouds late. Highs is the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Few clouds, showers late. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sct. Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Early AM Mix then rain showers PM. Highs in the upper 40s.