Thursday a large system towards our west will be carried by our Jetstream eastward allowing for rounds of rain throughout the day. South of I-64, repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to standing water on roads and poor drainage areas seeing issues. Runoff over roadways increases the hydroplaning risk as well. Temps are cooler thanks to stubborn clouds keeping the sun away leading to a spread across the region. Northern counties will push closer to the upper 70s where as our eastern mountains and southern state line friends will struggle to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight heavy bans of rain are expected as our low inches closer to our region. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but today is mainly a rain event over a stormy one. After sunset, showers decrease but a few lingering showers remain a threat through the overnight. With the clouds holding tough, we’ll see universal temps near the low 60s by the pre-dawn hours.

Friday begins with cloudy skies and an early shower or two. As the day progresses, clouds begin to break west to east. By the afternoon, those west of I-77 will enjoy more sunshine than not while those east of I-77 run the risk of a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms under mostly cloudy skies. By Friday night, a cold front slides in from the north with drier air allowing for overnight clearing for everyone.

Saturday looks to start with mostly sunny skies with a cool, damp feel but we warm up nicely with sunshine helping us reach the low to mid 80s. While the day looks dry overall for most, an afternoon stray shower can’t be ruled out. Again, this will be the exception, not the rule of the day. Those with outdoor plans will want to keep an eye to the sky or our interactive radar just in case.

Sunday begins dry with sunshine but clouds are on the increase by the middle of the day. As clouds increase, so do the rain chances for the late afternoon and early evening. Temps are still mild with southwest winds pushing us into the mid 80s. By Sunday night into our Monday morning, all will see showers moving through as our next system arrives for the morning commute.

Monday scattered showers become the norm of the day as temps slide back into the low 80s. In the afternoon, heavy downpours and thunderstorms can be expected. A strong storm or two is also on the table under current trends, but this may change as we get closer. Worth noting as fair and festival season gets underway.

Tuesday will be a mixed bag forecast with sunshine and clouds filtering in and out throughout the day. By the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds than sun as thunderstorms form and roam the region. Like most summertime storms, these will fade after sunset with lingering showers continuing to fade through midnight.

Wednesday looks dry for most as we enjoy a partly sunny day. Enough moisture, or humidity, lingers from Tuesday’s system to foster a pop-up shower in the late afternoon. More an exception than rule. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a comfortable day near the 80 degree mark.

Thursday we kick off the first day of the State Fair of West Virginia in style! Temps warm into the mid and upper 80s across the board with sunshine a plenty. A few afternoon clouds come and go but rain chances will just have to wait for another day.

In your extended forecast, a more summer like feel returns to the forecast that better matches early August. Warm days and mild night with a stray afternoon shower as humidity level rise again. Long term, we look to return to a soggier pattern by the middle of the month.

THURSDAY

Soggy. Showers with PM storms. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Sun & clouds. Sct. Showers here and there. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine for most. Stay PM shower. Highs in the mid 80s

SUNDAY

Sunny start, increasing clouds, PM showers. Highs in the upper 80s

MONDAY

Rainy start, Stormy afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Sct. Showers / PM T-storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny start, increasing clouds late. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Showers build in, T-storms PM. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers likely. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.