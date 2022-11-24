Tonight features increasing clouds with a few showers moving in after midnight. By the time we head toward sunrise some steady showers will be in the region. If you plan on Black Friday shopping, have the rain gear ready! Low temperatures will be milder with the clouds in the lower 40s.

Black Friday will be wet in the morning with drier conditions for the afternoon. Despite the weather drying out a touch, we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40s.

Shop Small Saturday looks dry! We’ll see partly sunny skies with a nice warmup on tap into the middle 50s.

Sunday on the other hand is looking wetter, with a low-pressure system moving up to our north. We’re still running about average with temps working their way back to the low to mid 50s. Travel conditions look ok aside from wet roads locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few showers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a few lingering showers in the morning. We’ll see conditions improving in the afternoon but it’ll remain chilly, with highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday is a rain-free and a sunny day with highs once again pushing back into the 50s. A few clouds but overall a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with another storm system approaching, with showers likely especially late and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Some of those showers could be in the form of a few snowflakes over the WV mountains.

Friday marks the return of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s with high pressure around!

Saturday continues the sunshine and warmth, with highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50-degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor set up for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

FIRE DANGERS RUNNING HIGH UNTIL FRIDAY: Very dry air and no rain to speak of until Friday puts us back into high fire risks. Fall fire bans are still in place in West Virginia, which means it is unlawful to burn between 7am and 5pm. However, while not against the law, it is not advised to burn until we get some rain.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, showers toward dawn. Lows in the lower 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Showers before noon with afternoon drying. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy and warmer again! Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers likely at times. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with perhaps a morning sprinkle or snowflake in the mountains. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, rain showers likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

AM mountain flurries. Cooler, with highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing skies, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Clear and warming up. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.