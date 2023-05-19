Tonight brings the clouds back into the picture with our next storm system approaching. This will help keep temperatures from dropping quite as quickly, with lows down into the lower 50s. By dawn, rain showers will be moving into the area from west to east.

Saturday will be wet at times, as a cold front will push through the region from the west. The best chance for rain showers will be from the middle morning to the middle afternoon. However, there will be breaks at times. Most towns can expect around a quarter of an inch of rain. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures held down a touch, with highs in the upper 60s. By dinnertime, we’ll see the rain showers end from west to east which lead to a nice end to the weekend.

Sunday looks really nice at this point behind the front, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures dipping back into the lower 70s.

Monday brings high pressure back toward the region, as it will be up to our north, keeping a cool northerly breeze around with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the sunny conditions, with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday continues the really wonderful weather, with plenty of sun and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Thursday also looks great! With a little more heat, we will see a few fair-weather cumulus clouds but otherwise it’s yet another beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure looks to build early next week and last at least through the end of next week, which will toast us back up. We haven’t been back into the 80s for a hot second but we look to be flirting with that once again as we head into the middle and end of next week, with above-average looking temperatures appearing likely. With the ridge of high pressure in place, the weather during this timeframe should be quiet. Memorial Day weekend at this point looks warm but there is still alot of unknowns regarding the placement of a Carolina coastal low that may or may not provide chances for rain into the region for that weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Showers toward dawn. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY

Rain showers likely, primarily between the middle morning and middle afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies return. Beautiful! Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Another beautiful sunny day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warm!. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, summer-like! Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

An isolated storm or two. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

An isolated storm. Otherwise, dry and warm. Highs near 80.