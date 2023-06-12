Monday morning is starting off soggy with scattered showers. A cold front is expected to move through during the morning hours, leaving your morning commute very slick. Not only remember to pack the rain gear but be mindful of a slick commute with some heavy downpours possible. The main line is expected to be out of our area by the time the afternoon rolls around. While one or two more showers are possible after the morning, most should start to see a change once we move into the afternoon. Not only will most be drying out, but the clouds should begin to slowly disperse, leaving partly cloudy skies as we head into Monday evening. Temperatures for Monday will most certainly take a dive, thanks to the rain, the cloud cover, and the colder air behind the cold front. Afternoon highs on Monday will only reach into the upper 60s.

Monday night will bring in the dry weather with the passing of our morning cold front. Mostly clear skies can be expected as we enjoy a chilly night in the forecast. Cool western winds will drop our overnight lows a little as many settles into the 40s for overnight lows.

Tuesday looks like it will give us a tiny break from the rainfall and will give us time to recover from yesterday. After a chilly start in the morning, overnight lows on Tuesday for many will be in the upper 40s, we’ll bring back a fair mix of sunshine and clouds for the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday. Tuesday certainly appears to be trending on the dry side so go out and enjoy the break! The hints of sunshine we do see will help our afternoon highs rise back into the low 70s.

Wednesday appears to bring back better rain chances when compared to Tuesday. Our morning should start off dry and a tad bit warmer than yesterday morning. Many will be waking up to morning lows in the low 50s. As we head into the late morning and afternoon, our chances of rain will increase. A low-pressure system will be parked near the Great Lakes, which will push down the chances of showers and storms for the next several days. As far as what to expect for your Wednesday, a few isolated showers/storms in the afternoon are possible, but plenty of breaks will be there. Just a day to monitor the trends and get ready to bust out the umbrella with an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will stick and remain in the low 70s.

Thursday will switch gears again and give us another break from the showers. Your Thursday morning will start off mostly clear and temperatures in the middle 50s. The bulk of the morning and afternoon will see plenty of dry time and more sunshine compared to Wednesday. A brief high-pressure system will settle in for today and allow for rain chances to fade away for your Thursday. Currently setting up to be a great day for anyone interested to get outside and enjoy some summertime fun! The mostly sunny skies for Thursday will allow for our temperatures to rise into the upper 70s.

Friday morning will start off with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s. Much of our morning will start off dry with a few lingering clouds as you commence your Friday morning commute. Our afternoon will see a warmup as temperatures gradually get back into the 80s. This warmup, along with some daytime heating, has the chance to develop a few afternoons showers. While this could hamper some evening commutes home, most will still remain dry as any shower chances gradually fade away once we head into the evening.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds and morning lows in the 60s. Hope you are ready for a warmup once again as we see our afternoon highs on Saturday rise into the low 80s. While Saturday looks to bring in some dry time, our daytime heating once again will play on role in our afternoon forecast. This will be enough to pop off a few isolated showers and storms throughout the late morning and late afternoon. While it once again doesn’t appear to be a complete washout, having some rain gear around as you travel about your Saturday will certainly help.

Sunday ends the weekend off with more chances for rain and storms. A low-pressure system appears to develop across our area on Sunday, which will bring in both chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with some daytime heating. Afternoon highs for Sunday will make a run for the upper 70s after many wake up to the upper 50s for morning lows.

In your extended forecast, we continue on with the 80s for a while. Next Sunday will also look to keep us near the 80s degree mark while the start of our new work week remains in the low 80s. A few showers and storms look to be possible on Sunday and these chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the new work week. Monday through Wednesday sees isolated showers and storms possible for each day. While each day isn’t expected to be a total washout, looking like a work week to keep the rain gear ready just in case you encounter an afternoon storm.

