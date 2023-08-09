Tonight features increasing clouds with our next storm system approaching. Rain showers will be likely, especially after midnight, with wet roads likely for the morning commute. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note with steady showers likely during the morning hours with an area of low pressure scooting through. Showers will become more scattered in nature but the overcast conditions should persist, especially the farther north you are.

A few afternoon storms are possible in our far southern counties near Virginia. If we can get a few peaks of sunshine there, perhaps a strong wind gust or two can’t be ruled out. A couple of instances of local high water can’t be ruled out either, but this threat is also low overall. High temperatures for most will be in the lower 70s.

Friday looks to be a great wrap to the work week, with a good bit of sunshine with high pressure in control. High temperatures will rebound to around 80 degrees.

Saturday continues the trend of occasional showers and storms on the weekend, with primarily heat and humidity-driven storms possible in the afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected but the storms that do fire up will be slow movers. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday continues the trend of a few scattered downpours in the afternoon – can’t we get a break on the weekend!? High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s once again. There does look to be plenty of dry time at least!

Monday unfortunately is trending a bit wetter, with another storm system scooting through to our north. Though not nearly as robust as this past Monday, this will be yet another Great Lakes low pressure system – the threat for a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out but the threat will be far lower than what we just had this past Monday. Nonetheless, the setup will be monitored closely. Highs temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks to provide a little taste of fall behind Monday’s storm system with a northwesterly breeze kicking in and high temperatures only in the middle 70s!

Wednesday also looks great with high pressure still in control – plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, the summertime warmth is looking promising to return toward the middle of August with a ridge of high pressure returning. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine as a result look likely for the second half of the fair.

TONIGHT

Shower chances increase, especially after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely early, few scattered afternoon storms, too. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, nice! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Pesky afternoon shower or two. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – cooler! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs near 80.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.