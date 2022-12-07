Tonight features a couple of lingering showers but it’s a bit of a lull in comparison to the showers we experienced earlier Wednesday, and the additional showers expected during the afternoon Thursday. Lows tonight will dip back into the middle 40s.

Thursday unfortunately will bring more showers back into the picture – this time for the second half of the day. The first half of the day will be mostly dry, but a warm front with an associated trough will push north in the afternoon and bring more showers into the region. It’s another warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday continues the soggy trend with rain showers moving through the region. This time, we look to start shifting this pattern. A cold front will push in ushering in a pattern change so expect showers to decrease through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday looks mostly dry – how about that! It won’t be an overly beautiful day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s – but it’ll be nice to perhaps see a peak or two of sunshine.

Sunday looks to bring back some rain chances to the region with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday is mostly cloudy to start and partly sunny in the afternoon and nicer! It’ll be a bit chilly, with highs in the lower 40s but at least it will be dry!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control and warmer with highs around 50.

Wednesday looks to bring a few showers back into the picture, with highs in the 40s.

Thursday keeps those pesky shower chances around as the unsettled pattern continues, with highs in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to overall be slightly above average for this time of year – that should prevent any major snow chances from taking place at least through the next couple of weeks – but Mother Nature can throw some curveballs this time of year – we’ll keep an eye on it for you! There are signs of cooler air returning perhaps toward Christmas time…

TONIGHT

Few sprinkles and foggy! Lows in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Cloudy but mostly dry in the morning, with afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely at times, especially early. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY

Cooler but drier despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers in the afternoon return. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy AM with decreasing clouds late. Dry! Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mountain snow flurries. Mostly cloudy with highs near 40.