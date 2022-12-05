Tonight, features the return of showers into the region. By midnight, those showers will become scattered and they’re here to hang with us for a little while. Low temperatures tonight will be mild with the showers and clouds around, with lows in the middle to upper 30s – JUST warm enough to remain rain!

Tuesday showers continue through the morning hours in more of a hit-and-miss nature. While it won’t rain through the entire day, keeping the umbrella close will be a good idea. Highs will warm into the mid 50s. By the afternoon and evening, a rumble of thunder is possible with scattered downpours possible. This may slow your evening commute. Scattered showers continue through the night into Wednesday.

Wednesday another system pushes in with a warm front. This will help us push closer to the 60 degree mark by the afternoon but it’s also another day of showers, steady at times. By this time, our grounds have become saturated so minor issues with high water are possible via standing water on roadways, poor drainage areas, and our local problem spots. As of right now, river forecasts look in good shape to handle the rain.

Thursday is another soggy day but this time a cold front will be bringing those showers. This translates for more widespread rain at times than the general scattered nature we’re expecting for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will start off mild but will cool through the day. Highs in the upper 50s early before cooling into the 40s at night.

Friday continues the soggy trend with rain filtering through the region. This time, we look to start shifting this pattern. A cold front will push in, ushering in a pattern change so expect showers to decrease through the afternoon. Highs struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s before tumbling after the front. Overnight lows dip below freezing which will could cause icy roads by Saturday morning.

Saturday we finally get a chance to see some sunshine however, temps will be hurt by northwest winds as we struggle into the upper 30s and low 40s. While we’re not done with the rains just yet, Saturday is looking to remain dry to give us a break.

Sunday looks to bring back some rain chances to the region. This time we’ll be talking wintery mix for the mountains early in the morning and late into the evening with rain in-between. A tricky travel day for some so we’ll keep monitoring for more details.

In your extended forecast we look to cool down with a few chances of wintery mix and rain showers. While no real indication of a snowstorm is showing up, models are looking more favorable toward snow mid-December. Worth keeping an eye on so we’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Showers on the increase after midnight. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Rumbles possible PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Still rainy with only short breaks. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY

Showers, steady at times. Highs in the upper 50s and falling.

FRIDAY

Rain continues, gradual clearing nightside. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Cooler but dry. Highs in the upper 30s/low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mountain flurries/mixing, rain lowlands. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mountain flurries, isolated sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mountain flurries/ice. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns but chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the 30s.