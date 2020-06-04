Some Chances for Severe Storms Tonight

Tonight we continue to monitor for stronger showers and storms. Some of these could be severe, the main threats we are concerned about are gusty winds and small hail, flooding will be limited to only an extreme downpour since we’ve seen so much dry weather recently. Other than our storm chances the rest of the day will continue to be hot and humid across the two Virginia’s. By the time the sun sets it will still be rather warm with lows in the mid 60’s overnight.

By Friday we continue to keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. For Friday severe storms are not expected but some gustier winds and a stronger storm are possible still! Overall Friday see’s sunshine in between storms with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again.

To kick off the weekend on Saturday we still have to watch for some early morning showers and storms across the area. These much like Friday won’t be severe, but will help us cool off a bit in the morning hours. By the afternoon we dry out and see the return to our hot and stickier weather with highs in the 80’s. Another warm overnight is expected with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday is our first totally dry day in a few days. To wrap up the weekend we keep things sunny, and hot. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70’s a few 80’s could be mixed in and we hold on to some of the humidity too.

Next week we keep a close eye on a few moving pieces including Cristobal and it’s remnants. For the most part we start the week out with high pressure in control over the area with the heat cranked up. By mid-week we have to watch how Cristobal interacts with a system by the Great Lakes, that could bring us a healthy dose of rain and thunderstorms along with some tropical moisture. So stay tuned.

We are still watching Tropical Depression Cristobal. Those with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this storm closely as it is expected to restrengthen to a Tropical Storm and the approach the Gulf Coast by this weekend. A lot of uncertainty still remains in the exact track at this time. Make sure you stay with us for all the latest updates!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Chance of showers and storms some could be severe. Lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the low 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still fairly quiet. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns late.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.