Some Clouds this Morning, Thunderstorms this Afternoon

Thursday is looking unsettled yet again. Showers will still be around most of the day with a few rumbles of thunder around by the afternoon. Highs make a slight improvement with more seeing the opportunity to climb towards the low 70’s. Overall it will still be a pretty dreary day.

We do have to continue to monitor the area for some flooding risk today as some heavy downpours are expected this afternoon as thunderstorms develop. This will add to our rain totals from the past few days which in some areas are topping 2-3 inches!

Thursday night, we keep the theme of the gray skies, but the overnight hours make a push to be drier than previous nights. Some showers will still be around but for most it will be a quieter night. Lows still get stuck in the 50’s despite some other improvements.

Friday we keep a chance of showers in the forecast, but this is where we may start to see a few breaks of sun. Highs will improve towards the low to mid 70’s for all as the clouds finally look to break up across the region and more sunshine is able to make it through. It still won’t be a completely dry day though, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Friday night we see one of the driest nights all week as any remaining shower activity will fizzle out as the sun sets. Lows Friday night into Saturday morning also make quite the jump to the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Saturday (first day of astronomical summer), there will be more breaks of sun with the chance of a shower still in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s are expected. Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower.

To start out next week we hold onto the low 80’s for highs a passing shower is in the forecast for now. Tuesday is still warm with highs remaining in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Unfortunately, it looks like showers remain in the forecast through much of next week as well.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Maybe a quick break of sun. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers, with a few more breaks of sun. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A bit drier, but we still can’t rule out a shower here or there. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showery, with some sun. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Looking dryer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Hopefully staying dry. Highs in the 70s.