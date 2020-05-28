Some Flooding Concerns Remain, Thunderstorms by this Afternoon

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for Mercer and Tazewell Counties for the Harmon Branch, Bluestone River, Fivemile Creek, New River, and Daves Fork until 6:30 am this morning.

The rain from what is left of Bertha is clearing up quickly this morning, and heading out of the two Virginias. Despite the rain moving out there is a lot of residual moisture still hanging around, which means fog is possible especially across the Western half of the viewing area which saw the heaviest rains. Otherwise by this afternoon highs will make it back into the upper 70s and low 80s. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening as our next cold front approaches.

Severe weather is possible today, the entire viewing area has been placed under a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms (Level 1 of 5). While the forecast doesn’t favor severe thunderstorms we could see some stronger ones possible this afternoon. Our biggest concerns today are heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Friday, we see another round of rain swing in this time directly associated with the incoming cold front. This boosts our chances for thunderstorms but again the severe threat is limited. Highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, but we are watching colder air move in behind the front for the weekend.

Severe weather doesn’t look very likely for most of us on Friday either. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) has been issued for parts of Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties, but the best chance for severe storms still lays off to our East. The main threats similar to Thursday are still heavy rain and gusty winds.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see a shower or storm, especially during the morning, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s and even a few spots in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the 40s to kick off the work week.

Monday looks to keep things dry as well, with temperatures slightly below average in the upper 60s. Tuesday we continue the dry streak, with temperatures making their way back to the 70s. Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid 70s are expected. By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



THURSDAY:

More storms possible. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers and storms in the morning and then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the 70s.