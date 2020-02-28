Some more snow to close out the week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties from 7 AM Friday until noon Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory.

DISCUSSION: It’s another very cold start out there as we close out the work week. Temperatures start out in the low 20s this morning.

Some more snow will be possible throughout the day as a couple small systems push through. The first will arrive in the morning to early afternoon, then after a small break we will see more by the evening. Remember to reduce speed while driving through snow showers that limit your visibility. It will still be fairly breezy as well, so wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Friday hourly planner.

Snow totals by the end of the day are again, not super impressive. Most of us will add an additional inch with the high elevations seeing an inch or two. Most of this falls during the day, so there will be plenty of melting. Snow showers will still be possible overnight as well and temperatures will be frigid as we drop into the teens.

Expected snow totals.

Some lingering snow showers will be around early in the day on Saturday. We will clear up by the afternoon and bring in some sunshine. We will still be very cold though as highs will only be near the freezing mark. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s and even 50s. Sunday is looking like the better day of the weekend.

We start next week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. Look for on and off showers to arrive Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, while Tuesday could bring temperatures in the 60s.

Highs in the low 60s are looking possible on Wednesday. This will be possible due to our next big storm system approaching the area and pulling in a lot of warm air and moisture. Heavy rainfall is looking likely as this system arrives during the second half of the day. We’ll have to keep an close eye on this system as we get closer in time. Flooding is a possibility, especially Wednesday evening. Temperatures dip again after this passes, and Thursday is looking to feel a bit more wintry. We will see lingering snow showers Thursday morning before we dry out. We look to stay quiet heading into next weekend.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

On and off snow. Cold and breezy. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Some more flurries. Frigid. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry aside from a morning flurry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives during the evening. Warm with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers still possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Maybe even some thunder. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Colder, snow possible in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.