Some mountain snow tonight with cold air rushing in Monday

Tonight we’ll see a few flurries try to develop along the higher elevations of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. A swift-moving system pushes through overnight Snow totals will be highly limited to the highest peaks with a few flurries farther down the mountains. Expect winds to pick up tonight as the system passes. More cold air moves in bringing temps down into the 20s.



Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the 30s for highs.







Tuesday looks clear and quiet. Sunshine will melt any icy spots leftover from the morning and any snow if it survived Monday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, an improvement over the day before at least.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the icy mornings we dealt with all week long. Sunshine will be plentiful through the day as well. A few sprinkles possible overnight.



Thursday, we continue our warming trend and end up near average as we continue into December. Overall we’re looking dry and sunny, a weak cold front is expected to pass through which will bring some clouds but other than that will have little impact. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with some gusty winds out of the southwest possible.





Friday looks to bring a chance of rain showers to the two Virginias, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun kind of day as we await the next rainmaker to move into the region for our Sunday. Highs cool off a bit into the mid and upper 40s.

In the extended forecast, chances for some unsettled weather remain. Generally looking like rain showers for the time being as we look to remain fairly mild into this period. We’ll update this as the pieces come together!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy start, flurries late. Lows in the low to mid-20s.

MONDAY:

AM Mtn Flurries, Clearing PM. Highs only in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain is possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 30s.