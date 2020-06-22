Some Peeks of Sun and Few Showers

Today, we see only a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder by this afternoon. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy day where we see the sun from time to time, clouds don’t really break up until the evening.

Tonight we see our shower activity begin to drop off as the sun begins to set across the region. We spend the night in the 60’s for most, still shaking off some of that chill from last week. The humidity holds on overnight so some patchy fog is once again a concern.

Tuesday we see some of our best chances for unsettled weather with a good chance of some thunderstorms alongside abundant showers across the two Virginia’s as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures will make it up to the upper 70’s.

Tuesday night we see the return of some chillier air, lows stick to the lower 60’s with the chance to even see a few of us in the upper 50’s for lows. Not much in the way of shower activity is expected overnight as the front once it clears the area will dry us out.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70’s. Wednesday night we drop back down into the upper 50’s for overnight lows.

Thursday we dry out! Temperature-wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. Friday will stay dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80 degree mark. Next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures in the low 80’s. Staying unsettled through the rest of the next 10 days.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Better chance of rain and a few storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier than Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry again! Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80’s. TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.