Some severe storms arrive on Tuesday, quiet Monday night.

Monday night will bring increasing clouds and an isolated shower here or there. Many of us will stay dry, but everyone will be warm! Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 60s and we stay humid. Watch for areas of patchy fog heading out the door Tuesday morning.

Tuesday the chance of some passing showers grows during the afternoon hours, some of these could be slow movers thanks to high pressure which could cause a few isolated issues wherever they sit. We need the rain however, so this is very beneficial and widespread flooding is not expected. Temperatures will be very warm as highs make it back into the mid and upper 80s.

A marginal risk is in place for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon. We aren’t expecting a lot of storms at or above severe limits, but some could push it with very gusty winds. The hail and tornado threat is extremely low. Gusty winds and a small flood potential are our two biggest concerns.

Wednesday, leftover showers from the night before will likely continue into the morning hours and then a fresh round is possible through the afternoon hours. Highs remain into the mid and upper 80s , with some cool spots wherever the hit and miss showers hit. As of right now we are not expecting severe weather.

Thursday, is arguably one of the days this week with the lowest chance for rain. A few hit or miss showers will still be possible through the afternoon and evening hours but most will likely not see rain during the day. Less rain, means less clouds, so it will be another hot one with most getting into the upper 80s!

Friday, an approaching front helps to spark showers and storms during the afternoon these are still very much the some see it all and some get nothing type of showers. So be mindful if you’re waiting for rain and you haven’t seen it yet, you still may be left out to dry. Highs in the 80s are expected.



Rain totals throughout the work week look to be between one and two inches for some of the area. Keep in mind, the hit or miss nature of these storms could leave some of us with less. Overall this is very helpful and should help out as far as the drought status is concerned.

Saturday, as the front passes we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. With the front being so nearby we might see more widespread coverage of storms, but for now we’re keeping rain chances on the lower side. Highs remain in the 80s.

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

TONIGHT:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Warm with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Hot with some chances for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s & low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, iso. shower. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 70s.