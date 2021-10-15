Some Showers Build in Friday Night. More on Saturday

Friday night will bring increasing clouds. We stay mainly dry through the night, but during the overnight hours showers will begin to build in. Rain looks to begin during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning, but a stray shower is possible before the main event moves in. Temperatures drop into the low 50s this evening, especially behind the front. Winds will begin to pick up by the morning.

Flooding and severe weather aren’t very likely for our region tonight or early tomorrow morning. The bigger threat lies off to our west where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place and a small risk for excessive rainfall is in place as well. We’ll keep an eye out, but overall the threats remain low. Keep in mind it will be windy even outside of any storms we see.

We should remain mainly dry for football this evening. We will see cloudy skies, but rain should hold off until after most of the games have wrapped up. Our game of the week is Midland Trail Vs. James Monroe, but conditions will be similar across the entire area. Showers are more likely just outside of our region toward the state capital. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s by the time things wrap up.

Saturday, widespread soaking rain is expected as our strong fall cold front moves through early in the morning. Winds will be strong along with the driving rain, gusts of 25+mph are likely. Rain will be less widespread as the day goes on and by the evening we should be mostly dry. Clouds will linger through the daylight hours. Highs will be in the low 60s, but fall during the day. By the evening we are in the upper 30s!

Rain totals by Saturday evening will range from a quarter to a half inch of rain. We’ve been so dry that this should not cause any problems and actually be beneficial for some of us, especially in our eastern counties.

Sunday, the chill in the air is felt across the region after a cold start to the morning, highs struggle to get into the upper 50s for most with some not even breaking out of the low 50s during the day. Clouds will slowly clear allowing some sunshine into the region, but it won’t do much to warm us up against a brisk northwest wind. Lows in the 30s are expected.

It’s likely we’ll see our first widespread frost and/or freeze Sunday night into Monday. Gardners now is the time to have your exit plan ready for your gardens and your sensitive vegetation! We’re already a bit behind schedule on when we normally see this, so quite a few are already on “borrowed time” for the growing season.

Monday, highs slowly return to the upper 50s and low 60s across the region as winds shift more southerly and high pressure takes control. We’ll still face some cold mornings, with frost being possible heading out the door Monday morning!

Tuesday, highs make a quick jump back into the upper 60s and the low 70s as wind shift out of the south. High pressure will still be in control, which also means we continue to see the sun from the day before.

Wednesday is a copy and paste type of day from Tuesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sun and just a few passing clouds.

In the extended forecast, we’ll remain cool with some chances for rain returning to the forecast as we head towards the end of next week. Highs will slowly fall back from the upper 60s to the upper 50s.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Showers are possible late. Winds pick up. Lows drop into the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain, gusty winds for the first part of the day. Drier but cool by the late afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain at times, cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chilly, Iso. Sprinkle. Highs in the 50s.