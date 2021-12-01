Some Showers Wednesday Night

Wednesday night a few showers move in. Rain looks to be light and we stay warm enough where this should remain mainly rain heading into early Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s which is well above average. Rain totals will be minimal. We do need rain to help with the drought status, but it doesn’t look like this will provide much help. Totals will be a tenth of an inch or less by the morning commute.

Thursday, we make the leap closer to 60 degrees as we sit just ahead of a passing cold front. Windy conditions will be with us through the day with gusts up to 30 mph for much of the region. Be mindful despite the rain, our fire risk remains high! Some additional rain is possible in the mountains of Pocahontas during the day as well, but showers will be fairly isolated.

Friday brings back sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 50s for most! Remember 59 News is participating in our annual Toys for Tots drive on Friday. We will have three groups around the region. We’ll have crews at Wal*Mart locations in Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties from 10 AM until 6 PM. Be sure to stop by. The weather should not be an issue.

Saturday, sunny skies remain for everyone though temperatures take a bit of a tumble as we head back to the low to mid-50s for highs in the afternoon. This comes as winds shift more northwesterly across the region.

Sunday, rain moves in late in the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday, we get a chance to briefly dry out in between systems. We get a chilly start back into the 20s, highs won’t do much better into the 40s for most by the afternoon. Cloudy skies will be punctuated by breaks of sun from time to time.

In the extended forecast, the next solid shot at any type of precipitation comes in on Wednesday. For the most part, not a lot of cold air looks available so this should be mainly a rain event. Beyond that, cooler air settles in and we might see some wintry conditions behind the next system. These are questions we’ll be answering as it gets closer!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Some light showers. Cloudy and more mild. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some mountain showers in the morning. Becoming sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Rain holds off. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Some pm mixing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Drying out briefly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 50.