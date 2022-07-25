Tonight continues the risk for scattered storms throughout the night, with the best bet for storms before midnight. Patchy dense fog will be possible, with temperatures dropping down into the middle 60s.

Tuesday will feature more thunderstorm activity, especially in the afternoon. A cold front that stalled over the region Monday night will be the focus for thunderstorms development. Storms will be highly efficient at dropping locally very heavy rainfall, as the atmosphere is currently ‘water-loaded’, which you can feel outside! Clouds will keep high temperatures in the 70s but the atmosphere is ‘juiced’ up and storms will be capable of heavy rainfall. If you live in low-lying areas, please keep an eye on storms in your area, as the potential for locally heavy rainfall will be a threat each afternoon throughout the week.

Wednesday will be stormy in the afternoon once again with our stalled front remaining nearly stationary directly over the area, kicking off scattered thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon. Storms will be capable of dropping heavy rainfall, which will reignite flooding concerns, especially over areas that experienced heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will once again be in the 70s and locally heavy rainfall will once again be a threat.

Thursday will provide more storm chances, as our stalled frontal boundary drifts back north slightly. This may emphasize the heaviest rain farther north but a very humid airmass in place will continue to keep the chances for heavy rainfall via thunderstorms around.

Friday keeps the storms in the region with an area of low pressure riding along the stalled boundary, which will likely make the chances of showers (and less in the way of storms due to lack of ‘fuel’ in the atmosphere) more likely throughout the day instead of just the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the middle 70s as a result of the more likely chance that we see more clouds than the previous days. That area of low pressure will finally begin to kick the front south as we head toward Saturday.

Saturday could provide us hope for a few peaks of sunshine, especially in our northern counties, as the stalled boundary looks to drift south into the Carolinas. Towns in our southern counties, especially in Virginia, will still keep the chances for storms around but with the overall chance for storms in the region slightly less, the mercury will climb closer back to 80 degrees.

Sunday unfortunately reintroduces the stalled front back up into the area, as it will likely push north into the area from the Carolinas and give us more chances for storms.

In our extended forecast, chances for rain look to gradually subside next week, but with a fairly humid airmass in place, we still cannot rule out a few scattered thunderstorms. They’ll be much more widely scattered which should allow temperatures for highs to return close to normal.

There is the potential that some localized areas in our region could receive several inches of rain this week. If you live in a low-lying area prone to flooding, keep an eye to the sky, creeks, and the forecast here or on our app!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Scattered storms likely, especially before midnight. Lows in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY:

Storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Storms likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms but drier, especially north. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms, especially south. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few lingering storms but drier. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.