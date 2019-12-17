Some Snow Showers Tonight. Very Cold







DISCUSSION: Snow showers will continue off and on through the evening before wrapping up before midnight. Temperatures are going to drop rapidly and we end up in the low 20s to start off our Wednesday. As temperatures fall, road temperatures will drop too. Anything that is wet can ice up, so watch for some icy patches during the late evening.

Tonight’s Forecast

Snow accumulation will be minimal. A light coating on grassy surfaces is possible, but no one should pick up more than an inch. The rain from this event was a bigger deal causing quite a bit of flooding off to our north and west.

Very Minimal Snow

Wednesday brings back sunshine and much quieter conditions. We will see a few clouds roll in during the afternoon and a quick mountain flurry isn’t out of the question, but many of us are dry. Temperatures will be very chilly. Highs are only going to make it to the low 30s and overnight lows will drop into the teens into Thursday morning.

The Day Ahead

We stay dry for a good period of time and possibly all the way through Christmas. Temperatures will still be cool on Thursday as they remain in the mid 30s. We are back to average by Friday and even rise above average by next week.

Temperature Trend

A first glance at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! Christmas travel locally looks to be smooth sailing as well. Stay tuned!

Boxing day also looks quiet. As a matter of fact it looks like our next chance of rain isn’t in the forecast until the Saturday following Christmas.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Some snow showers. Very cold. Watch for refreeze. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. A mtn flurry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine! Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds around, but still quiet. Highs in the 50s.







