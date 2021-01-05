Some Snow Showers Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY (PRIMARILY >3500 FT) UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT

Tonight brings cold temperatures and snow showers. Snow showers will be on and off in nature and fairly light, but as our road temperatures fall, we could see a thin coating on the roadways. It only takes a thin coating to make things slick. Overall main roads should be okay, but watch out on secondary and side roads. Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 20s.

Snow accumulation looks minimal. Most pick up less than an inch and closer to a dusting. The mountains could see an inch or so. Keep in mind it will likely be slick on Wednesday morning. This is more of a nuisance snow than an event that will have a lot of impacts.

Wednesday most will be near or below the freezing mark as a cold high pressure moves over the region. We will start the day with some lingering snow showers, but eventually see them taper off heading into the afternoon. There shouldn’t be any additional accumulation. After that we are cloudy. A few breaks of sun are possible during the second half of the day, but for the most part, clouds win out.

Thursday, highs make a return to the 30s and 40s. High pressure is still in control so a sunny day should be ahead of us here, clouds are likely to build in once again in the late parts of the day and overnight though!

Friday our next good storm signal shows up. Rain and snow are possible with this one, we’ll have to watch the track of this one closely as it has the potential to track further south of us and possibly leave us out of its impact area. As of right now the storm keeps trending further and further south. This means it could completely miss us, but at this moment it looks like some of our southern counties could see some unsettled weather. This doesn’t look like a major event for us however.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. Chances of another storm system linger around this time frame for now that’s all it is, just a chance. It looks like our best chance will come more on Tuesday. We’ll watch it.

In the extended forecast temperatures have been fluctuating a bit trending warmer now than yesterday. A quick flip back to colder weather in the long term is still on the table so don’t get to attached to the 40s just yet. Otherwise, the weather looks quiet in this period with high pressure in control.

TONIGHT:

Chance of snow showers, Minimal accumulation. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Dry aside from a morning snow shower. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow to our south. This could still move north, so we will watch it. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and warmer with highs in the 40s.