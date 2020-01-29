Some Snow Thursday Morning







DISCUSSION: A weak disturbance passing through the region overnight tonight will keep our winter weather hopes up. This will have the potential to bring few snow showers to spots late tonight through early Thursday. Totals look to be quite low, though. Most spots that see flurries will pick up light amounts.

Tonight’s Forecast

The weak disturbance will start to move out, but snow showers are still possible for the morning commute Thursday. It could be slick in spots, but such low snow totals shouldn’t cause any major delays. This is fast moving and by the afternoon we dry out and temperatures warm back up into the 40s.

The Day Ahead

Snow totals look to generally be near an inch by Thursday afternoon. This will mainly be in grassy surfaces. There could be an isolated spot up to two inches east of I 77 and in the higher terrain. Again, not a major snowfall, but the morning commute timing could make things slow going heading out the door.

Thursday Snow Totals

Even the end of the week is looking quiet at the moment. Friday it looks like we’ll thicken up the cloud cover as more moisture works its way in. Temperatures on Friday will make it to the mid 40s and some showers will begin to move in late during the evening.

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures both days look to max out in the 40s, while overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

We kick the week off on a dry note, but we will stay unsettled by Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures look to be above average as we head through much of next week. Warm temperatures will mean most, if not all, of what we see will be rain.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Light flurries at times. Lows in the 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Light snow possible in the morning, then drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and quiet. Rain possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible, though gradually drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s





