Some Snow Tomorrow

Tonight we will keep the clouds around and temperatures do not drop much. We end up in the upper 20s before midnight and will start to warm up pretty quickly as our next storm system moves in. By the morning commute, many will be in the 30s and we will rise a bit more from there. Rain and snow looks to hold off until Friday morning.

Friday brings our next chance for wintry mix. Rain and snow showers will both be possible, but we will be dealing with wintry weather for the most part. This does not look like a big even for our area. No watches, warnings or advisories have been issued and impacts look to be minimal. Some minor snow accumulation is possible, but much falls during the daytime hours and roads should be warm enough to melt a lot of it as it falls. We will still watch for a few slick spots here or there though. Temperatures remain in the mid and upper 30s. Snow showers taper off quickly and we are dry by the evening.

When it comes to snow totals on Friday, there’s not a whole lot to talk about. Slowly we’ve seen another shift south in the forecast this morning which prompted lesser totals in some of our southern counties. The shot at some snow showers remains for most of us, so for now we have everyone seeing at least a trace of snow once this is all said and done. Most will pick up an inch or less. The further south you are, the more likely you are to see at least an inch. Still not a big snow maker at all.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. Clouds will be building back in during the afternoon ahead of another possible disturbance for Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another chance for snow across the area. Much like our Friday system this one is likely to track down to the south a bit based on the forecast right now, which means more snow is possible but it won’t be a major event. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one though as there is plenty of room for change in this forecast.

In the extended forecast, we’re watching for some cold and unsettled weather to return towards the middle of January. Late next week looks to be another round of snow for most of the area as a clipper system swoops in. Still very far out on this one but it is a strong signal!

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow to our south. This could still move north, so we will watch it. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.