Some Storms on Sunday, Hit or Miss Storms on Monday

Sunday evening brings a few more isolated showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours could develop in any storms we see. They will be hit or miss with a lot of us staying dry throughout the evening. Temperatures will be mild as we drop into the mid 60s. Some spots in McDowell or Wyoming counties could drop into the low 60s.

Monday, despite upper-level high pressure, moisture flow from the south will bring a renewed chance for afternoon showers and storms. These will continue to be scattered in nature, so if enjoying outdoor activities continue to be vigilant for lightning/thunder. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday sees another rise of showers and isolated storms through the daytime. Most of these storms will be fueled by the sun coming through the cloud cover, so once the day ends so will most of the showers and storms. Highs will be back to the mid-80s for most.

By Wednesday, if you haven’t picked up on the trend we’re expecting rain and hot, humid conditions. Most rain will fall through the afternoon hours but a few showers in the morning can’t be ruled out. We’ll also have to be mindful of areas that have seen the most rain by now. A few places might be seeing additional run-off due to saturated ground conditions. Highs will be in the 80s again.



As our stalled out front off to the west gains some steam and begins to move closer more widespread rain will start to come alongside the normal storms fueled by just how hot it is. All that means is more of us are likely to see rain than previous days. Highs stick the 80s.

In the extended forecast, the front finally passes and begins to cool us off but we’re not exactly dry yet. Highs return to the upper 70s, but rain chances hold on for now. Right now it looks like the 4th of July weekend will be quite unsettled and cooler.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, humid. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain still possible. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.