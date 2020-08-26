Some Storms Still in the Forecast, Eyes on Laura

Wednesday, we keep our upward trend in temperatures going with highs climbing towards the upper 80s for nearly everyone. A few more storms are possible once more, but there will still be a lot of dry time.

Thursday brings back another chance for some more widespread rainfall with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 80s. Right now, severe weather is not looking likely, but we may have to watch the flooding threat.

Right after that, the remnants of Laura arrive for Friday and Saturday. For now, we have heavy rain in the forecast, there is still some variability in the exact track for the remnant low pressure that will affect timing, rainfall amounts and some severe weather potential.

Right now we have two scenarios. As Laura works it’s way inland, there is also a trough that is beginning to dig over the Central U.S., if Laura transfers it’s energy into the trough it will pull the heaviest rains north into our area. If Laura moves a bit slower or stays a bit stronger, it likely won’t phase as easily with the digging trough. Laura will still be steered eastward towards our area, but the main axis of heavy rain will likely stay just a bit further south. Either way we do see some rain from this!

Past this weekend and into next week, there are strong indications that post-Laura we dive back into another period of unsettled weather. Think of Laura as opening the door for the next round of storms waiting in line to cross the country.

In the tropics, Marco has dissipated into a post-tropical cyclone still bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. Laura is now a Category 2 Hurricane, and expected to undergo continued strengthening before making landfall in the next few days likely as a Major Hurricane (Category 4). If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week, but a few storms possible here or there. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain picks back up. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around depending on Laura. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.