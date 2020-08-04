Some Storms Still in the Forecast

Today we watch as Hurricane Isaías races up the east coast, with its current track it does look to pull a lot of the available moisture in the area to the east of the Appalachians. Despite this we still have chances to see some stormy activity. Those along the Appalachians will have to be on alert as heavy rains are possible due to Isaías throughout the day, but most of the moisture looks to be off to our east. Those west of the Appalachians will have to watch for some showers and storms throughout the day, some might be heavy.

Track Isaías on our Interactive Radar

Tonight, we keep things pretty clear and dry as Isaías enters the NorthEast. It will take the clouds and any lingering moisture with it, meaning things will get to the cooler end of the scale overnight. Likely many of us will fall towards the low 60s and a few of us end up in the upper 50s!

Wednesday, we continue to see some chances for showers as our cold front is still making it’s exit after being stalled by Isaías’ approach up the coast. Afternoon storms are expected across most the area, no severe weather is expected at this time. Chances for heavy rain still exist for the far eastern portions of our viewing area! Highs look to hit the mid to upper 70s for most.

Thursday we watch another cold front begin to make it’s approach into the area. This will bring another unsettled day of showers and storms to southern West Virginia. Highs get a little better ahead of the cold front with some of us likely seeing a return to the low 80s for highs, some of us get stuck towards just the upper 70s.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Past the end of the week things look to stay drier as high pressure takes control back after a stormy period. Highs look to jump back to above average through the weekend and into next week. Saturday and Sunday both look fairly quiet, but we will bring in more unsettled weather to start off next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled with some storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lower rain chances, but some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

A bit drier, with just a handful of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.