Some Storms Tonight. More Severe Weather Tomorrow

We have to watch for some stronger to severe storms to form during the late afternoon and evening hours, as we are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather again. Once again the main threat with any of the storms that do end up forming will be gusty winds. Heavy rainfall could also lead to some isolated issues with pooling and ponding on roadways. The strongest storms may be capable of some smaller hail too.

After dark, most of the storms will start to wrap up. We are in for a mild night as temperatures drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s once more. We also keep the humidity around. It will be a good night to get those A/C units going!

Wednesday is the day we are watching the closest for stronger storms, as we expect a cold front to move through. We’ll keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Storms will be more widespread than what we saw Monday and Today. It will be important to remain weather aware as severe weather is possible.

Much of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a 2 out of 5. This means scattered severe storms will be possible. The biggest threat will be strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some storms could even have some larger hail. The tornado risk is pretty low for our area, but it’s not zero. Stick with us through the day.





Thursday we see our first day not under some type of severe risk as our front pulls off to our east. We still will likely see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours cooling things off for some of us, but our strong storm potential is more limited. Highs look to stick in the mid and upper 80s.

Friday, we see thunderstorm chances once again, mainly in the afternoon. Again these storms like Thursday look to be more of the garden variety type just bringing some beneficial rain to the area. Highs will be some of the coolest we have seen all week as most don’t make it past the mid 80’s.

The weekend looks to stay on the drier side for the time being, highs make their return to the mid 80’s for most. Next week in the extended forecast, we see the chance for some more showers during the first part of the week and the heat looks to crank back on by mid week!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A few lingering storms. Then drying. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong to severe storms, be weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier! Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Chance of isolated showers. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.